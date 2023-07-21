Home > Entertainment > Movies Yes, the 'Barbie' Movie Is Rated PG-13 — Here's Why Everyone's favorite doll has grown up in the 'Barbie' movie, and parents are surprised to see a PG- 13 Rating — here's what you can expect from the film.. By Hannah Slusher Jul. 21 2023, Published 9:18 a.m. ET Source: Warner Bros

People of all ages were thrilled to learn that a Barbie movie would hit theatres on July 21, 2023. However, the PG-13 rating it earned was a little shocking. Concerned parents may wonder what in the Barbie world is inappropriate for their children who grew up playing pretend with the iconic dolls. The good news is that not much won't go over kiddos' heads – here's how Barbie grew up into the PG-13 rating.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Warner Bros

Why is the 'Barbie' movie rated PG-13?

The movie reportedly contains suggestive comments and brief language. As we all know, a key feature of the dolls is missing genitalia, making them suitable for the younger audience the toys are geared towards. This attribute is carried into the movie universe, leaving room for some jokes and remarks for the adults in the theater. There is also some "strong" language, but the word that would require some ear-covering is already censored in the film.

Article continues below advertisement

Among some reviews, mild violence has also been mentioned. The "violence" in paradise can barely be classified as such, and kids have probably seen more graphic scenes in Disney movies. This extreme battle takes place between a group of Kens that wield inflatable pool toys, so you can imagine the violence (or lack thereof) that occurs.

Source: Warner Bros

Article continues below advertisement

Should kids watch the 'Barbie' movie?

While I am not a parent, I wouldn't have any issues taking my little cousins to this movie. It is geared towards various ages and has some funny moments while touching on deeper topics like gender roles and equality, what it means to be a woman, and fulfilling your dreams. It is up to each parent to decide whether or not these themes are appropriate for their child, or if their young one will even catch on to them.

If you think that your kid might have some questions on the themes, there are a few resources that can help provide answers aimed toward a child's age. Check out websites like Common Sense Media that have some prompts to help get you started as well as reviews from other parents.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: IMDb

The premiere reviews are out — is the 'Barbie' movie really woke?

The excitement around the movie is very real, but it has led to some mixed feelings following its premiere. While there is an outpour of positive ratings raving about the themes, plot, and character design, there are also a handful of disappointed attendees.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: IMDb

Some are displeased with the plot and feel like some scenes fall flat or just go on too long. A few have stated that the feminist views projected in the film are out of place or inappropriate to represent such an iconic children's toy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: IMDb