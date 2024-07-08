Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Producing Pair Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley Have Been Married Since 2016 "Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense," Margot said of their relationship. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 8 2024, Published 10:56 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

From I, Tonya to Saltburn, Hollywood power couple Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley have made some serious magic together. Their production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, which they co-founded with friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr, got its modest start in a London apartment in 2014 and has gone on to produce some world-famous films.

The couple themselves got their start only a year prior when they met on the set of Suite Française, a film in which Margot starred and Tom acted as third assistant director. Now, they've been married for almost a decade. Let's take a look at their relationship timeline.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley met on a film set in 2013.

In 2013, the same year that she starred in The Wolf of Wall Street, Margot Robbie was only a few years into her career, having taken on a few indie projects in her youth and coming off of a stint on the cancelled TV series Pan Am. She was starring in a World War II film called Suite Française, and Tom Ackerley happened to be working as third assistant director. The two were unfamiliar with each other at the time but became quick friends.

In an interview with Vogue in 2016, Robbie said of the start of their relationship, "I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit." "I was always in love with him, but I thought, 'Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.' And then it happened, and I was like, Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense," she continued.

Margot and Tom lived together while working on LuckyChap Entertainment.

According to the aforementioned Vogue interview, Margot and Tom began dating in 2014, the same year that they founded their production company, LuckyChap Entertainment. It was also co-founded by their two close friends, Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr, and the four lived together in the early days while trying to get their company off the ground. Their first major project together was I, Tonya, which Margot starred in.

The pair secretly got married in 2016.

Margot and Tom reportedly got married in a "secret" wedding ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay in 2016, according to reports from The Daily Telegraph, with no prior indication of their engagement. "Eager to pull off a Buddy Franklin and Jesinta Campbell-style coup and tie the knot in private, the couple reportedly exchanged vows in front of family and friends at a luxury wedding venue at Ewingsdale," the publication shared.

Now, in 2024, Tom and Margot are pregnant with their first child.

In the years since their private wedding, the couple has been seen together on numerous red carpets, promoting their movies and sharing some (classy) PDA. However, in 2024, they became a major topic of conversation for a much bigger reason — in July, PEOPLE announced that Margot and Tom are expecting their first child together.