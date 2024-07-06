Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Bridgerton Bessie Carter and Sam Phillips Spotted Packing on the PDA in a Casual Stroll Any Prudence Featherington and Lord Deblin shippers out there? We've got some fabulous news for you. By Alex West Jul. 6 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Actress Bessie Carter is a fan favorite on Netflix's Bridgerton. While she made her BBC debut in 2007, she mostly worked on smaller projects for a while, picking up a handful of episodes on different shows and excelling in live theater. However, the success of Bridgerton brought her into the limelight with a magnifying glass on her relationships.

In the past, her relationships have been pretty lowkey. According to Who Dated Who, Bessie was previously entangled with Leonie Benesch. Now, though, some pretty serious rumors have heated up about her love life, which she only underscored with some PDA.

Who is Bessie Carter dating? Is it Sam Phillips?

Bessie and Sam Phillips are dealing with some rumors that there is love sparking between them. Their on-screen work might be bleeding out into the public as the Bridgerton co-workers were even seen on a potential date.

While it went relatively unnoticed at the time, in April 2023, Sam posted a picture of them together where someone commented, "lovely couple." In a cheeky move, Sam replied, "big love."

In November 2023, fans started giving them the side eye as they attended the Wonka premiere together. They were photographed with Bessie's parents, which gave fans a feeling that Sam was practically already a part of the family.

Source: Getty Images Ruth Gemmell, Lorraine Ashbourne, Sam Phillips and Bessie Carter

Every interaction after that became a part of an ongoing theory that they pair were romantically linked. However, the assumption was never actually addressed by either one. Regardless, when Sam posted a photo of Bessie on Instagram in April 2024, fans were awed. One on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote: "OMG this is too cute, Sam hyping Bessie up because that’s just what boyfriends do!"

They then seemed to share a ride when they were on their way to New York City for the show's Season 3 premiere. In May, they individually posted selfies on Instagram.

In the pictures, each was sitting in their own seats on an airplane. However, the background looked very similar in each. The luxury seats were practically identical, including chair adjustment buttons. It wasn't confirmed that it was the same flight or that they were flying together, but fans definitely notice, regardless.

Bessie Carter and Sam Phillips are on their way to NYC, ahead of the #Bridgerton season 3 part one world premiere tomorrow pic.twitter.com/eLw45ptYnw — out of context bridgerton (@NoContxtBton) May 12, 2024

By June 2024, the pair appeared to be getting more comfortable with the public peering in on them. They were spotted and photographed on a casual walk that included some PDA. It seemed like a no-brainer confirmation when Bessie nuzzled her face into Sam's neck, laying on a kiss. The quick peck was enough to ignite more rumors, but also leave fans comfortable justifying their speculation.

"But let's be real, they're not just regular people. They're Bridgerton stars! And now they're a real-life couple, making all the fans swoon with their love story. It's like the show has come to life, and we're all just living in a Bridgerton fanfiction," wrote one fan on X.