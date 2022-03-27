Benedict Bridgerton’s Love Life Frustrates ‘Bridgerton’ Fans

Bridgerton viewers have picked up on sexual chemistry between Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and other men. “That boy, Benedict Bridgerton, is gay, and I really believe that,” one fan tweeted today, Sunday, March 27.

To fans’ frustration, however, the Netflix hit drama hasn’t confirmed that Benedict has any sort of same-sex attraction. “I watched a whole season of Bridgerton just for Benedict to not be gay?” one fan tweeted after watching Season 1. What was the point of all the subtext?!”