The Third Book in the 'Bridgerton' Series Tells Benedict's Cinderella-Esque Love Story

Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) is the second-born Bridgerton brother fans of the Netflix series adore. He's unburdened by the weight of being the Bridgerton family patriarch, like Benedict's stubborn elder Bridgerton brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey).

Benedict is also far more mature than his younger brother Colin, and he draws women in like a muscular magnet (see Season 2 of Bridgerton as Exhibit A). The best thing about Benedict however, is his dream of becoming an artist.