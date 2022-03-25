You Can Actually Visit Some of the 'Bridgerton' Season 2 Filming Locations

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Bridgerton Season 2 on Netflix.

Interested in living your best Bridgerton life? Good news. You can actually visit multiple Bridgerton Season 2 filming locations. The highly anticipated sophomore season of the Regency-era romance centers round Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) love story with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Here are some of the most visually stunning filming locations from Bridgerton Season 2.