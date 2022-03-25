You Can Actually Visit Some of the 'Bridgerton' Season 2 Filming Locations

You Can Actually Visit Some of the 'Bridgerton' Season 2 Filming LocationsBy Katherine Stinson
Mar. 25 2022, Published 9:08 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Bridgerton Season 2 on Netflix.
Interested in living your best Bridgerton life? Good news. You can actually visit multiple Bridgerton Season 2 filming locations. The highly anticipated sophomore season of the Regency-era romance centers round Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) love story with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).
Here are some of the most visually stunning filming locations from Bridgerton Season 2.
Hampton Court Palace
In the early 1500s, Cardinal Thomas Wolsey built Hampton Court Palace for himself. After he got on the bad side of his boss, King Henry VIII (yes, that same Henry VIII who had two wives executed), Thomas wisely gave Hampton Court to Henry to save face.
Fast-forward to the 21st century. Hampton Court Palace, with its luxurious gardens, Tudor brickwork, and downright majestic overall splendor, was the location for multiple exterior and interior scenes in Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2. Nothing but the best for Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) after all!
According to SW Londoner, King George III's (Charlotte's husband) main royal residence was St. James' Palace. Hampton Court Palace serves as a substitute for St. James' Palace in Bridgerton.
The Great Conservatory at Syon Park
Syon Park, including the Syon Park Great Conservatory, just reopened on March 22, 2022, after a winter hiatus. What a perfect time for Bridgerton fans in the area to explore the filming location for Lady Danbury's ball in Season 2, Episode 1 (via Vogue Australia).
During the 19th century, the Great Conservatory was known for housing a global tour of plant life, with plants from Australia, China, South Africa, and more.
The Syon Park Great Conservatory plays a pivotal role in the first episode of Bridgerton Season 2. It's the location where Kate overhears Anthony speaking about what he wants from a wife and saying that he has no intention to love his spouse, despite expecting perfection from her.
Kate challenges Anthony on the marital issue outside of the Great Conservatory at Syon Park. It's this moment that makes Kate determined to make sure Anthony does not marry her little sister Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran).
Ranger's House
Wilton House was another stand-in for St. James' Palace in scenes featuring Queen Charlotte. The interior location pictured above, known as the single cube room at Wilton House, was featured in Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton. According to Sceen It, the single cube room was the only room in Wilton House that emerged unscathed after a fire in 1647.
Windsor Great Park
Windsor Great Park is another pivotal filming location for Anthony and Kate's love story. Here, Anthony spots a woman galloping on a horse, and without thinking much about it, he attempts to catch up to the mystery woman.
RAF Halton
The famous Bridgerton family house exterior was shot at Ranger's House. However, many of the interior shots of the Bridgerton family home were filmed at the Royal Air Force Halton.
According to House Beautiful, interiors at the RAF Halton were also used to film scenes in the Featheringtons' dining room. (We must note that there is no tourist access at the RAF Halton, only the Trenchard Museum, which was not a part of Bridgerton Season 2.)
If you're ever planning a visit to England, make sure to check out all the historic Bridgerton filming locations that are open to the public.
Season 2 of Bridgerton is now available to stream on Netflix.