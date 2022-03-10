Who Is Charithra Chandran in Season 2 of 'Bridgerton'? You Can Viscount on Us for Answers

Born and raised in Oxford, Charithra Chandran graduated from Oxford University in 2019 with a degree in politics, philosophy, and economics. While at school, she had become part of Oxford's theater scene, according to the Daily Mail.

After graduation, Charithra — who also trained with the National Youth Theatre from a young age, per the outlet — secured a job at a consultancy firm in London but decided to take a gap year before starting, during which she continued to act in local plays and short films.