Here's Your First Look Into the Cast of 'Bridgerton' Season 2

Jonathon Bailey is the actor who will be returning in Bridgerton Season 2 as Anthony. This time around, his character is the main focal point as he pursues true love with a young woman named Kate Sharma. Showrunner Chris Van Dusen spoke about the character arc to EW saying, “We left Anthony at the end of the first season at a bit of a crossroads, so I’m looking forward to jumping in and discovering how he fares on the marriage market." We’re looking forward to it too!