Who Are the Sharmas? 'Bridgerton's' Newest Family, Explained

The Sharma family will be shaking things up in the 'Ton in Bridgerton Season 2. The second season of the Netflix Regency-era romance hit series, which is based on a best-selling series of books by author Julia Quinn , will shine a spotlight on Viscount Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) love story with Kate Sharma ( Simone Ashley ).

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Viscount Who Loved Me and possibly Bridgerton Season 2.

So who is Kate Sharma exactly? How does she end up meeting the eldest Bridgerton brother? Sparks of a different sort initially fly between Kate and Anthony upon their first meeting.

Here's what we know about the Sharma family's role in 'Bridgerton.'

Season 2 of Bridgerton will follow the events of Quinn's novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me. The novel, set one year after the events of Daphne Bridgerton's (Phoebe Dynevor) incredible romance with Simon Bassett (Rege-Jean Page), delves further into Anthony's backstory and how his past and the loss of his father impacts his present feelings on love and marriage in 1814.

Enter the Sharma sisters. (Note: The family name was changed from the novel's Sheffield family to the Sharmas.) Kate fervently believes in the novel that her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) is far more of a catch in the marriage market than she is. It is Anthony's initial pursuit of Edwina as a potential marriage match that sets the chain of events in motion. Anthony, after all, does not want to marry for love, and Kate doesn't think he deserves Edwina.

An exciting teaser clip from Bridgerton Season 2 perfectly encapsulates why fans are just as excited about Anthony and Kate as they were about Daphne and Simon.

It'll be interesting to see how closely Season 2 of Bridgerton follows the events of The Viscount Who Loved Me. Given that Season 1 was pretty loyal to Quinn's first novel, The Duke and I, it's likely that Season 2 will follow suit.

One Anthony/Kate moment that simply must make it into Season 2 is the pivotal bee scene. Fans of the novels spotted bees buzzing around in several episodes of Season 1.

As you might recall, Anthony's father Edmund died as a result of an allergic reaction to a bee sting. Of course, the relative lack of knowledge of allergic reactions in the 19th century leads Anthony to believe he'll die at the same age as his hitherto healthy father.

Anthony understandably panics when Kate is then stung by a bee during the events of The Viscount Who Loved Me. He comes to her aid in a rather scandalous way, resulting in a rushed proposal that ultimately leads to love.