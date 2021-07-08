Julia Quinn's Father and Sister Were Involved in a Tragic Accident While Driving in Ohio

Taking to Instagram in the late hours of the evening on July 7, 2021, Julia posted a screenshot of a message from her father's Facebook page penned by a relative, which detailed how he, his daughter, and his daughter's service dog were killed in an accident involving a drunk driver.

"I have lost my father and my sister," she wrote. "Because a catering company did not secure its load and canvas bags spilled onto the highway. Because a pickup driver thought nothing of driving while his blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit. I have lost my father, and I don’t have my sister with whom to grieve."

Julia then went on to detail what she and her sister were working on prior to her death.