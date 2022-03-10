Simone Ashley Joins Season 2 of 'Bridgerton' as a Real Ballroom Buster — Let's Get to Know Her

The two women who end up vying for his attentions the most are Kate and her sister Edwina Sharma, played by Charithra Chandran. Anthony is looking for a match that will benefit his family, not his soul. Edwina is looking for love while Kate just wants Edwina to be happy. She does not intend to set her sights on the Viscount, but the heart wants what the heart wants.

As with all good rom-coms, the initial meeting between Kate and Anthony does not go well, but on the surface that's OK because he's courting her sister. However, it soon becomes clear that their attraction and feelings for each other cannot be denied. Will Kate put her sister's happiness before her own? Will the Viscount fight for what he wants, or continue to deny himself love? This is a real Bridgerton over troubled waters.