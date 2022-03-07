He May Not Be Mr. Carson, but Jack Gilpin Is Still an Easy Favorite on 'The Gilded Age'

After the sixth episode, it’s clear that Church’s loyalties really do lie with the Russell family. Church, like Bertha Russell, does things the American way, whereas some of the families from “old money” still follow many of the English traditions.

When Ward McAllister wants to dine with the Russells, Bertha learns that her table settings and luncheon should be English-style, so she brings in the Van Rhijns’ butler to assist Church. Church is heartbroken that he’s not enough, but his loyalty will likely prevent him from rustling too many feathers.