'Succession' Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and More Details

'Succession' Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and More DetailsBy Allison DeGrushe
Dec. 13 2021, Published 12:18 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Succession.
Jesse Armstrong knows how to up the dramatic intensity for Succession season finale episodes, and Season 3's "All the Bells Say" is no exception. With a shocking conclusion to the narrative, fans are eager to know if and when the HBO satirical drama will return for Season 4.
While many were initially worried about the fate of a specific character (Kendall Roy) after Episode 8, the finale proves us wrong. In the end, the entire season has been about the future of Waystar-Royco, and how Logan Roy (Brian Cox) can get the best deal for himself and himself only.
Here's everything we know so far about Succession Season 4, including its release date, cast, plot, and trailer.
What is the release date for 'Succession' Season 4?
On Oct. 26, 2021, HBO announced that they renewed Succession for a fourth season. Unfortunately, the network has yet to reveal an official release date for Season 4, but, based on the timing of each season, it's likely the network will premiere the fourth season in either late 2022 or early 2023.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still looming, Season 4 could face a few production delays and postponements. Hopefully, HBO and the Succession team can work together to release Season 4 because we are desperate to find out how things turn out for the Roy dynasty.
Who is a part of the 'Succession' Season 4 cast?
Following the events in the Season 3 finale, we believe most of, if not all, of the leading cast members are returning for Succession Season 4. This includes:
- Brian Cox as Logan Roy
- Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy
- Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy
- Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy
- Alan Ruck as Connor Roy
- Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans
- Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch
- J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman
- Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon
- Justine Lupe as Willa Ferreyra
Other familiar faces that may pop up in Season 4 are David Rasche as Karl Muller, Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Matsson, Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini, and Natalie Gold as Rava Roy, among others.
What is the plot for 'Succession' Season 4?
Thankfully, Succession Season 4 will pick up where the Season 3 finale ended, aka with Tom committing the biggest betrayal of the series. It might even be on the same level as the Game of Thrones Red Wedding.
Season 3 ends with Logan considering Lukas's offer to buy Waystar-Royco. By selling the company, Logan wins and revokes his children's chances at taking over the establishment. What a cold-blooded killer.
Kendall, Roman, and Shiv are obviously shocked at their father's cruel behavior, especially Roman, but they need to get it together quickly if they want to defeat their father once and for all. A sibling team-up? Yes, please!
Also, Shiv's marriage with Tom seems to have officially hit rock bottom, as the final moments of the Season 3 finale hint that Tom was the one who informed Logan the trio was on their way to destroy their father's plans.
With Logan, Tom, and Greg teaming up against Kendall, Shiv, and Roman next season, it's likely to be a messy battle for control over the company — who will win? #TeamKendall or #TeamLogan? Only time will tell, and even though we still love Tom, we're #TeamKendall all the way.
Did HBO release a trailer for 'Succession' Season 4?
As of right now, there is no trailer for Succession Season 4. Once HBO begins sharing promo and trailers for the upcoming fourth season, we will let you know.
Catch up on Seasons 1-3 of Succession, streaming exclusively on HBO Max.