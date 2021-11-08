Tom Wambsgans Is Spiraling in HBO's 'Succession' — Will He Go to Prison?

In an uncomfortable encounter with Cousin Greg, Tom seems unstable, as he uses self-deprecating language and acts blasé regarding his fragile position as Chairman of Global Broadcast News at ATN — not to mention as a free citizen.

Considering Greg (who kept copies of the documents detailing the scandal) will ultimately choose to be on Team Logan, he ponders what position he'll request. Greg relays to a scattered Tom that his heart lies in the parks division. He's thinking of asking for the title of Operations Director.

As he goes on and on about the details of his plan, Tom appears to be a broken man. "You're going to be running a theme park. And here's me, going to jail. You're going to be living in a magical castle, and I'm going to be down in a dungeon somewhere," Tom says.