Logan Roy Sent His Children a Cryptic Box of Donuts on 'Succession' — What Does It Mean?

Season 3 of HBO's Succession started with a bang, and Episode 2 was no different. Roy patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) is still in cleanup mode subsequent to his son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) publicly blaming Waystar Royco's years-old sex and murder scandal coverup on him. Kendall refused to be the "blood sacrifice" in the debacle, and now there's a brutal war between Team Kendall and Team Logan.

Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and even Connor (Alan Ruck) gathered at Kendall's ex-wife's apartment to discuss said war, Kendall aiming to get them on his side in Operation Destroy Logan. Thinking they met in secret, the Roy kids were met with a surprise when a cryptic box of donuts arrived — courtesy of Logan. The siblings stared at the box in both bewilderment and fear. Let's discuss the weight this unexpected box of saccharine fried dough holds.

Why did Waystar Royco CEO Logan Roy send his kids a box of donuts?

"Dad has sent some perfectly innocent and, I'm sure, safe-to-eat donuts," Connor said. "He wants us all to have a nice tea party," he continued, holding up a note sent attached to the box. Daddy Big Bucks likely sent the donuts for two reasons. One, to send his conspiring children a message, essentially saying "I see you," and two, to scare the hell out of them. These weren't just any donuts — these were war donuts, glazed and sprinkled with threats.

After briefly discussing whether or not the donuts were poisoned (concluding that they likely weren't), Kendall tried to earn back everyone's attention, calling the bakery treats "irrelevant." But Roman, who's smarter than his goofy antics make him seem, went on to say, "Oh, no, no, no, no. These, these are relevant donuts." Though taking control of Waystar Royco wasn't going to happen that night anyway, the donut stunt took control of the mood, which left Kendall fuming.

Source: HBO

Roman, Shiv, and Connor all firmly told Kendall that they're sticking to Team Logan. Their loyalty to their powerful father couldn't be shaken by Kendall's scheming or his promise of a squeaky clean, financially thriving company. An impulsive Kendall couldn't contain his anger, proceeding to call Connor "not wanted," Roman a "moron," and Shiv a "twat."

"Have you been spooked by f--king donuts?" Kendall exclaimed. Though Kendall claims his mission to take control of his father's company is motivated by his desire to do what's "right," both viewers and the Roy family know his real motivations are much more sinister. Kendall is focused on revenge sweeter than those godforsaken donuts. As for who will wind up on Team Kendall and Team Logan by the end of this disaster, well, we'll have to wait and find out.