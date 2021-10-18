'Succession' Patriarch Logan Roy Is Really Going Through It

Things are not going smoothly for Waystar Royco CEO Logan Roy (Brian Cox), who was shockingly outed by his own son, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), for covering up a years-old sex and murder scandal in the company's cruise ship division. It was a beautifully crafted Season 2 finale, giving us everything we needed to anxiously await Succession 's third season.

Considering Logan is a world-famous billionaire media tycoon, the public betrayal at the hands of his own blood was appalling, and he's in hot water now. Lord only knows how many crimes Logan committed with this PR nightmare of a coverup, and the Season 3 premiere saw Logan more disgruntled and panicked than ever before. Here's what happened.

Logan Roy is officially on the run.

Money and power can only do so much. OK, money and power can do a heck of a lot, but Logan has crossed the line, the line being a slew of U.S. laws. Believe it or not, Logan really thought the president of the United States would side with him and help him out a little in his desperate time of need. The two were tight. But when a scandal has a person nicknamed "Uncle Mo Lester" attached to it (his real name was Lester McClintock), nobody wants to be even remotely associated.

Since it's very likely that Kendall's surprise accusations against his father will be investigated, Logan, Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron), Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and the rest of Logan's suit-donning gang raced to choose a country without an extradition treaty with the U.S. It's fleeing time. After weighing their options, which included Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the Vatican (?), the crooked billionaires fled on a private jet to Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

But while preparing to flee America, there were a plethora of other things to consider, including who would temporarily act as CEO. Possible prison time aside, Logan was thinking about what would look best for the struggling company. That damage control-motivated vision definitely included a new face for Waystar Royco. Logan spent much of the episode balancing his options: Gerri, Roman, Shiv, Tom, and Frank (sort of).

After keeping everyone on their anxious toes, flip-flopping between his choices, Logan named Gerri as fill-in CEO (the ideal choice, in our opinion). Considering Waystar Royco is engulfed in a media firestorm surrounding a sexual assault cover-up, Logan thought it was best to make a woman the face of the company. Inclusivity is whatever — it's all about strategy with the Roys.

I swear, if Logan makes Gerri some type of scapegoat now that she’s CEO, we riot at dawn. Gerri must be protected at all costs. #Succession pic.twitter.com/ykBzhil0qt — Avery Thompson (@avery__thompson) October 18, 2021 Source: Twitter/@avery__thompson

Not only that, but Logan and Kendall, who are in the midst of a gruesome war against each other, spent another chunk of the premiere fighting for the same lawyer. Once again hoping to win brownie points for inventing feminism or something, Logan attempts to get renowned attorney Lisa Arthur (Sanaa Lathan), a woman, on his side.

Considering his daughter, Shiv, is friends with Lisa (it's implied that they're not very close), she was burdened with the job of getting her to potentially defend Logan. Understandably, Lisa declined. Shiv didn't get the CEO position largely because she screwed the pooch with the Lisa Arthur situation.

Source: HBO

Meanwhile, Kendall may actually have Lisa on his side, that is if he can keep his arrogant mouth shut and simply let her do her job. "I'm your puppet," Kendall said to the sought-after lawyer, who he hopes will be his ally in Operation Destroy Logan. If Kendall doesn't get his act together, Lisa is going to jump ship. It's a mess from all angles.