Kenneth From '30 Rock' Has an Adorable New Gig

Jack has lent his vocal talents to some of the best films and television shows out there. From 2013 to 2016, he voiced Wander in Wander Over Yonder, a Disney Channel animated show about Wander, who helps people of various planets live freely from the evil Lord Hater. It's clear that teaching kids how to be nice is a theme in his life.

He also joined the likes of Sarah Silverman, John C. Reilly, and Jane Lynch for Wreck-It Ralph , where he played the part of Fix-It Felix Jr., the hero of his own video game. In 2019, Jack hit the stage for Waitress, which ran for three months at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End. Perhaps his most amusing resume bullet point is something that took place while he was still doing 30 Rock.

Jack McBrayer needs to be in a hallmark Christmas movie so help me god

In 2008, Jack appeared in Mariah Carey's music video for "Touch My Body," where he played a rather meek computer repairman. Unfortunately while shooting the video, he accidentally hit Mariah Carey in the face. It happened while he was tossing a Frisbee. In an interview with the New York Times, Jack said, "Her bodyguard came and explained to me that I should probably be more careful, and we never saw that Frisbee again."

Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show premieres on Apple TV Plus on Nov. 5.