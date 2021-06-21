'Sweet Tooth' May Not Be Suitable for All Ages — but Can Kids Still Watch It?

For some parents, there's a fine line between what's age-appropriate and what their kids can actually handle. So when Sweet Tooth dropped on Netflix, there were questions about how intense it might be for younger viewers and if it's really a kids show at all.

The fantasy series follows a half-human, half-deer hybrid boy as he navigates a post-apocalyptic world full of other hybrid children who are being hunted down after a mysterious illness wipes out the majority of mankind.