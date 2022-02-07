How Many Episodes Are in Spectrum Original's New Mystery Drama 'Angela Black'?

Angela Black is a six-episode drama series that originally premiered on the U.K.'s ITV channel on Oct. 10, 2021. The show aired weekly on Sundays until its finale came out on Nov. 14, 2021.

However, the U.S. audience gets an entirely different viewing experience, as all six episodes are available to stream via Spectrum on-Demand (ad-free) as of Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. It's a binge-watcher's dream come true.