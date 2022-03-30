Why Are 'Bridgerton' Fans Swooning Over Anthony's "You Are the Bane of My Existence" Line?

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Bridgerton Season 2 on Netflix.

All Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) wants in Season 2 of Bridgerton is a perfectly reasonable wife who will raise his children and never vex him in the slightest.

Naturally, he finds himself drawn to Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), a perfectly unreasonable woman (in his eyes) who continually vexes him.