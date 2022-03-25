Does Regé-Jean Page Have a 'Bridgerton' Season 2 Cameo? Here's the Truth (SPOILER)

Spoiler alert: READ AT YOUR OWN RISK if you want to know whether Regé-Jean Page makes a cameo in Season 2 of Bridgerton.

Fans of the Netflix historical romance series Bridgerton were up in arms upon learning that Regé-Jean Page wouldn’t be part of Season 2. The first season of the show is considered his breakout role, and tons of fans instantly fell head over heels in love with the handsome young actor. In fact, Regé-Jean's role in Bridgerton opened up the door to discussions about his possibly playing the role of the next James Bond!