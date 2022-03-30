Newton the Corgi Is the True Star of 'Bridgerton' Season 2! Was He in the Book?

Spoiler alert: The following contains very adorable spoilers for Bridgerton Season 2 and Julia Quinn's novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me.

There was a veritable assortment of new characters that shook up the ton in Bridgerton Season 2.

However, one truly stood out from the rest. Although this writer was certainly impressed with the lovely Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), it was Kate's corgi, Newton (played by Austin the corgi), who stole every scene.