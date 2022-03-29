Simone Ashley Is a Beautiful Addition to the 'Bridgerton' Cast

Beauty is her name! Bridgerton fans can’t resist the gorgeous women that make up the cast. In Season 1, fans fell in love with Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and in Season 2, all eyes are on Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Aside from Simone’s gorgeous looks, the actress does a hell of a job flexing her skills and stealing the hearts of viewers. While Kate was able to get her well-deserved happily-ever-after with viscount Anthony Bridgerton, fans are wondering if the actress's romantic life off-screen is anything like her character's.