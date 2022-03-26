Anthony and Edwina’s Courtship Takes a Surprising Turn in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 (SPOILERS)

Devotees of the Netflix hit Bridgerton know by now that each season of the show will focus on a different Bridgerton sibling, as does each book in the Julia Quinn series on which the show is based. And the second season — now streaming on Netflix — is all about Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) courting Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), as the trailer shows. So, who does Edwina Sharma marry? Is it indeed Anthony?

Read on, but be aware that Bridgerton Season 2 spoilers lie ahead!