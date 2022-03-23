Does Anthony Bridgerton Choose to Marry for Love or Convenience in 'Bridgerton' Season 2? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: The following article contains major spoilers for Bridgerton Season 2 on Netflix.

Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) is in need of a wife in Season 2 of Bridgerton, but he treats the matter more like a necessary evil. All Anthony needs is a woman who will be the perfect wife, mother, and viscountess. Love has nothing to do with it.

Or does it? Anthony's marital challenges are certainly thrown for a loop when he meets the Sharma sisters.