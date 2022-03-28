Edwina Sharma Acts Wiser Than Her Years in 'Bridgerton' Season 2 — Just How Old Is She?

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Bridgerton on Netflix.

The Sharma sisters certainly made an impression on the ton in Bridgerton Season 2.

Although Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) was perfectly content to stand back and let her younger sister Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) claim the spotlight, things went awry when Kate fell for Edwina's intended, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey).