The Word "Rake" Gets Used a Lot in ‘Bridgerton,’ but What Does It Mean?

But there are different levels of rakes, which we'll get into in a bit. For the most part, they're good people who can be counted on when the rubber hits the road, but they don't really take things too seriously. They're always cracking jokes and have a certain charm about them that people find irresistible.

In romance novels, rakes are oftentimes the primary male love interest, but it's also common for the best friend to be a rake. He's always encouraging his pal to indulge in debauchery and perhaps gets grumpy or upset when his buddy begins falling for a particular woman.