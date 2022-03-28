Love Reigns Supreme in Seasons 1 and 2 of 'Bridgerton'By Katherine Stinson
Mar. 28 2022
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton on Netflix.
There was no denying the passionate fire between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé Jean-Page), the Duke of Hastings, in the first season of Bridgerton.
Simon's iconic "I burn for you speech" set hearts aflame everywhere and fans were treated to Daphne's — ahem — intimacy education with the handsome duke, as well as the couple's bonafide love story.
Season 2 was a different kind of Bridgerton tale, because the characters in the central love story required it. Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) were obviously twin flames from the start, but their mutual stubbornness nearly quashed their love story before it even began. Thankfully, there was plenty of agonizing sexual tension to keep everyone's attention.
So, is it even fair to compare Bridgerton's Season 2 to Season 1?
Anthony and Kate are the ice to Daphne and Simon's fire.
It is simply unfair to compare Season 1 to Season 2 of Bridgerton because Anthony and Kate are in much different places in their lives than Daphne and Simon were. The only similarity is that both couples didn't want to fall in love with each other, yet they simply couldn't help it.
While Daphne and Simon's love was like an insatiable fire, Kate and Anthony's romantic journey was like ice, slowly but surely melting into a blossoming love. Kate and Anthony's love was certainly slower to grow than Daphne and Simon's — almost painfully so — but the payoff was worth it.
Bridgerton fans took to Twitter to express their opinions on Season 2 and, as always, there's a contingency of fans who aren't happy with the liberties taken in the Netflix screen adaptation. Season 2, in particular, made some huge leaps from Julia Quinn's book, The Viscount Who Loved Me, such as the love triangle with Kate, Anthony, and her sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran), and the bee-sting scene.
Regardless of book-to-TV critiques, fans still adored Anthony and Kate.
Each 'Bridgerton' season had its strengths.
Kate and Anthony had a different kind of love story than Simon and Daphne. One thing a lot of fans were missing from Season 2 was an actual wedding, which is something we got to see with Simon and Daphne in Season 1.
Another point of contention in Season 2 was the focus on Penelope and Lady Whistledown's subplot, which took away time that could've been devoted to Kate and Anthony. Simon and Daphne had more opportunities to really get to know each other on screen.
However, while some fans missed the plethora of intimate scenes that Daphne and Simon had in Season 1, other fans loved the slow-burn buildup of Kate and Anthony's eventual coupling. In other words, both seasons had their strengths and weaknesses, but all in all, Bridgerton is worth the binge-watch if you're a fan of romance.
