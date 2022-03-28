Love Reigns Supreme in Seasons 1 and 2 of 'Bridgerton'

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton on Netflix.

There was no denying the passionate fire between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé Jean-Page), the Duke of Hastings, in the first season of Bridgerton.

Simon's iconic "I burn for you speech" set hearts aflame everywhere and fans were treated to Daphne's — ahem — intimacy education with the handsome duke, as well as the couple's bonafide love story.