Get Acquainted With the 'Bridgerton' Children: Here Are the Names of the Eight Siblings

Dearest reader, welcome to a new season. Bridgerton is officially back for its highly anticipated second season that highlights viscount Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) journey to find love.

Naturally, Season 2 promises to be a great followup to the love story that is Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). However, fans have a vested interest in learning more about the other Bridgerton siblings.