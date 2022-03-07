Nicole Rémy Didn't Burn for These Suitors on 'The Courtship' SPOILERS)By Shannon Raphael
Following the success of Bridgerton and with the long-standing influence of dating shows like The Bachelor, Joe Millionaire, and Love Is Blind, NBC has launched a different sort of experimental competition series with The Courtship.
The show, which takes place at the stunning Castle Howard in York, England, follows lead Nicole Rémy as she looks for a traditional, Regency-era courtship and love story with one of her 16 suitors.
While other dating shows rely on flashy dates featuring modern luxuries like private helicopter rides, sports cars, and strip mall shopping excursions, the men are wooing Nicole with 1800s-inspired activities, like formal dances, picnics, and carriage rides. Nicole and her potential partners are all dressed to the nines in era-appropriate outfits as well.
Though the concept and the setting are preparing Nicole up for a fairy-tale romance, she wasn't able to connect with all of her suitors along the way. Who has she eliminated thus far?
Who went home on 'The Courtship'? (SPOILERS)
Ahead of the eliminations, Nicole fills up her dance card with the names of the men she definitely wants to stick around. Those whose names do not make the list must participate in the farewell dance for a final opportunity to have one-on-one time with the lead. During the dance, Nicole decides who she wants to send home, and who she wants to continue to get to know.
Keep scrolling to find out who didn't make the dance card.
1. Dr. Jarrett Schanzer
During what was, perhaps, the cringiest elimination of the night, Dr. Schanzer offered Nicole a rose quartz love stone to open up her heart chakras as a last-ditch effort to stay (only after he quoted Jane Austen). The lead wasn't impressed with the gift, and she told the doctor that their connection didn't seem "real."
The anaesthesiologist pleaded with Nicole for another chance, but her mind was made up.
"I think you're making a big mistake," he ominously said before he left the castle.
2. Mr. Lewis Echavarria
Lewis impressed Nicole's court, and he shared that he was on the show for the "right reasons" during his final dance. However, the lead didn't think that there was enough time for them to really get to know one another and connect.
Nicole sent Lewis home, and both the lead and the suitor shed some tears about the decision along the way.
3. Mr. Caleb Ward
Though Mr. Ward had an outgoing personality and plenty of academic achievements to discuss, Nicole thought that he focused too much on talking about himself rather than actually getting to know her.
"He's kind of a lot," Nicole said during a confessional.
After Mr. Ward's elimination in the farewell dance, he expressed his relief to be going home.
Who will be the next suitor to miss the dance card? You'll have to tune in to find out.
