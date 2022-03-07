Nicole Rémy Didn't Burn for These Suitors on 'The Courtship' SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This story contains spoilers for The Courtship.

Following the success of Bridgerton and with the long-standing influence of dating shows like The Bachelor, Joe Millionaire, and Love Is Blind, NBC has launched a different sort of experimental competition series with The Courtship.

The show, which takes place at the stunning Castle Howard in York, England, follows lead Nicole Rémy as she looks for a traditional, Regency-era courtship and love story with one of her 16 suitors.