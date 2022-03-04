'The Courtship' Is a Like a Regency-Era Version of 'The Bachelorette' — Where Did the Show Film?By Shannon Raphael
Mar. 4 2022, Published 4:48 p.m. ET
Modern dating can be hard, as many singletons try to first make virtual connections with others by swiping left or right on apps. While shows like Love Is Blind and The Bachelor remove contestants from their phones and take them out of their normal, day-to-day lives, NBC is upping the ante even more with an entirely new dating series concept.
The network's new social experiment is The Courtship (formerly titled Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance). The hopeful suitors on the show are looking to forge more traditional romantic connections with the lead by dating like Regency-era dukes in England.
Nicole Rémy is the Season 1 lead, and she's looking to find a fairytale ending with one of her 16 contestants.
Instead of taking helicopter rides or chatting in pods, Nicole and her potential partners will wear period-piece costumes, write letters, and bond through 19th century-appropriate dates (like horseback riding and elegant dancing at fancy balls). Along the way, Nicole's contestants will have to impress her and her royal court, which consists of her parents, her sister, and her best friend.
The setting of The Courtship is key for making it feel like the stars have traveled back in time for their dates, but where exactly is the countryside castle located?
Nicole Rémy looked for love with her suitors at the Castle Howard in England for 'The Courtship.'
In addition to being free from modern distractions during her time as the lead, Nicole might also have an easy time falling in love because she'll be going on dates with her suitors in a stunning location. The first season of The Courtship filmed at Castle Howard in York, which is in Northern England.
The country house is a private residence that has been owned by the Carlisle branch of the Howard family for over three centuries. Construction on the sprawling house commenced in 1701 (plans were created in 1699), and it took more than 100 years for the home to be completed.
The filming location for 'The Courtship' may look familiar to 'Bridgerton' fans.
Since the 20th century, the Castle Howard property has been used as a filming location for many movies and TV shows, like Brideshead Revisited (1981 show and 2005 movie), The Buccaneers, Barry Lyndon, Lady L, The Spy with a Cold Nose, Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties, and Death Comes to Pemberley.
Most recently, the exterior and the front hall of Castle Howard were used as sets in Bridgerton for the Clyvedon Castle scenes. Clyvedon Castle was the fictional compound owned by Season 1 heartthrob, Simon Bassett aka the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) — and it's where he spent his honeymoon with Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor).
The Courtship was the next major production to take place at Castle Howard, but will Nicole find a connection like Daphne and Simon's?
The dating series airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The episodes will drop on Peacock on Mondays.