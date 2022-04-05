The Featherington Subplot in 'Bridgerton' Season 2 Was Superfluous — Here's Why

Jack Featherington (Rupert Young) arrived in Season 2 to handle the Featherington estate, frustrating Lady Featherington (Polly Walker) to no end. By all rights, she should have been entrusted with the estate, but this was Regency-era England after all. The law trusted the penniless Jack more with all of the Featherington wealth.

Of course, there was Featherington wealth to speak of. Lady Featherington and Jack devised a scheme to get members of the ton to invest in a ruby mine in the Americas.