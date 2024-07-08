Home > Entertainment Tom Ackerley Has a Pretty Sizable Net Worth — but It's Just a Fraction of His Famous Wife's The co-founder of LuckyChap Entertainment has seen much success in his Hollywood career. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 8 2024, Published 10:09 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

You may be familiar with the many fan-favorite films that have been produced by Tom Ackerley — I, Tonya, Barbie, Promising Young Woman, Saltburn — but you may be less familiar with the man himself. Tom is the husband of beloved A-list actress Margot Robbie, and it was recently announced that the two are expecting their first child together.

The co-founder of LuckyChap Entertainment has seen much success in his Hollywood career, which started back when he was an extra in the Harry Potter films. Now, fans want to know exactly how much cash he's earned. What is Tom Ackerley's net worth — and is it anything close to his famous wife's?

Source: Getty Images

Tom Ackerley has a pretty sizable net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tom Ackerley has earned himself a nice $4 million net worth throughout his career, which spans acting and producing. However, that's just a fraction of what his wife, Margot Robbie, has made. Margot's net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is $60 million.

Tom Ackerley Movie producer Net worth: $4 million Tom Ackerley is a film producer who co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment with Margot Robbie, Josey McNamara, and Sophia Kerr. Together, they have produced films such as Barbie, Saltburn, Promising Young Woman, and more. Birth date: June 13, 1990

June 13, 1990 Birthplace: Surrey, England, UK

Surrey, England, UK Marriages: Margot Robbie (m. 2016)

Margot Robbie (m. 2016) Education: St. George's College, Weybridge; Godalming College

Before he became interested in producing, Tom got his start in front of the camera as an extra in the first three Harry Potter films. He then moved on to production, becoming a set production assistant and later becoming assistant director, according to PEOPLE.