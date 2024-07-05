Distractify
Vanessa Hudgens Is All Grown up and Married — Who's Her Husband?

"I literally keeled over when I saw Cole and had to take a big breath and had to force myself to keep walking," Vanessa said.

Actor and Disney darling Vanessa Hudgens was only a teenager when she filmed High School Musical.

But a lot has changed since the early days of her career. Indeed, the multi-hyphenate talent is all grown up and married — and a mom!

Who is Vanessa's forever love? Let's meet Cole Tucker, the star's husband since 2023. From how they met, to their newest addition to make them a family of three, details are ahead!

Vanessa Hudgens married baseball player Cole Tucker in Mexico after meeting on Zoom.

In December 2023, Vanessa said "I do" to Cole Tucker, a professional baseball player.

Their meet-cute was so pandemic! The would-be couple both attended an online meditation in 2020, per Vogue, with the star telling the outlet, “I was literally on the Zoom with my girlfriend, and I started hitting her asking who he was, and she had never seen him before."

"So I proceeded to look on the Zoom square to find out his name and found him on Instagram — and he sent a DM the next day," the entrepreneur continued. The rest was history.

The couple's storybook romance culminated in a proposal three years later atop the Eiffel Tower in Paris. From there, the lovebirds set a wedding date. As for the location, Vanessa wanted her wedding to be one-of-a-kind.

"Finding a venue was the hardest part," she confided to Vogue. "I knew I didn’t want to do it at a beach, at a ballroom, or at a barn — these were all things I didn’t want. Instead, I wanted to be surrounded by nature, greenery, and foliage.”

Thus, Tulum, Mexico made sense.

The wedding itself was "magical," with the actor confessing about her walk down the aisle, "I literally keeled over when I saw Cole and had to take a big breath and had to force myself to keep walking because I could have dropped to the floor.”

After the wedding, things only got more exciting, as Vanessa and Cole soon shared they were expecting a baby.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are parents.

Vanessa and Cole welcomed their first child in early July 2024 per . Photos of the new family of three leaving a Calif. hospital were published by multiple outlets — a move Vanessa slammed on her social media.

"We're disappointed that our family's privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time fueled by the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media," she said on her Instagram story, adding, "Despite all of that, mom, dad and baby are happy and healthy."

At time of writing, no more details are available about the child.

As fans will recall, Vanessa's pregnancy became known in March 2024 on the Oscars red carpet. She shared many pictures of herself throughout her journey to motherhood via her Instagram.

We share our congratulations with the couple on their child and look forward to updates on Instagram whenever Vanessa is up for it!

