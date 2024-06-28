Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Zac Efron Zac Efron's New Look Stems From an Injury That Left His Chin "Hanging off His Face" "It sucks. I almost died, but we're good," Zac Efron told 'Entertainment Tonight' of a jaw injury that left his chin bone hanging off his face. By Allison DeGrushe Jun. 28 2024, Published 2:57 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Following a career-best role in the criminally underrated biographical sports film The Iron Claw, everyone's favorite Hollywood heartthrob, Zac Efron, is staying booked and busy! In 2024 alone, the fan-favorite actor already released two new movies, including the Netflix rom-com A Family Affair.

As fans settle in with their snacks and cue up the Richard LaGravenese-directed flick, they can't help but notice Zac Efron is looking a bit different these days. So, the burning question arises: What happened to Zac Efron's face? Here's what we know.



What happened to Zac Efron's face?

Before delving into the details, we'd like to emphasize the importance of kindness. You never know what someone, especially a public figure, might be going through or the hurdles they've conquered.

Now, contrary to widespread speculation about Zac Efron getting plastic surgery, the reality is quite different. As it turns out, the High School Musical superstar suffered a severe jaw injury several years ago.



In a 2022 interview with Men's Health, Zac recounted the horrifying incident, describing how he slipped while running through his house in socks. His face collided with the granite corner of a fountain, and he immediately lost consciousness. Upon waking up, Zac discovered his chin bone was "hanging off his face."

Zac told the outlet that he undergoes physical therapy to recover from the injury, although there was a period when he stopped. He explained that the facial muscles work "like a symphony," and during his recovery, the masseter muscles (responsible for chewing) had to compensate for the others that weren't fully healed.

While spending time in Australia, Zac took a break from his physical therapy, coinciding with his filming for Bill Nye's viral "Earth Day Musical" special in early 2021. "The masseters just grew," he said. "They just got really, really big."

Zac Efron trends on Twitter as users react to viral photo of his new appearance. pic.twitter.com/i9KH5LZx6O — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 23, 2021

Zac was unaware of the internet's obsession with the size of his jaw until his own mother called to ask if he had undergone plastic surgery. Fortunately, the Oscar-worthy actor has always brushed off that kind of gossip — he even mentioned to Men's Health that he wouldn't have the career he does if he took it to heart.

Nearly a week later, Zac spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the Toronto International Film Festival, revisiting the painful accident and dismissing the plastic surgery rumors once again. "My mom told me," the Daytime Emmy Award winner said about rumors suggesting he had plastic surgery. "I don't really read the internet, so, I don't really give a f--k."