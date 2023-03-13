Fans Want Pedro Pascal’s TikTok Handle After He Confirms Having an Account

Actor Pedro Pascal typically likes to lead with his body of work. The Santiago, Chile, native started acting in the 1990s and has since taken on challenging roles on HBO’s Game of Thrones and his latest ventures, The Last of Us and The Mandalorian. However, while Pedro would probably prefer fans remain interested in his work only, he has achieved a significant fan base for his looks.

Pedro has a reputation on social media as the “Daddy of the Internet,” and many users have tried to track him on TikTok. The actor admits to having an Instagram account, but is Pedro Pascal on TikTok? Let’s find out!

Source: Getty Images

Is Pedro Pascal on TikTok? The ‘Last of Us’ star seemingly confirmed he has an account.

While many of his peers have multiple ways to reach them online, Pedro likes to keep his social media activities simple. The actor only has an active Instagram account, @pascalispunk, which has 5.9 million followers. Pedro frequently uses his Instagram to promote The Last of Us, other projects he’s working on, and his allyship for issues like LGBTQ rights. However, fans shouldn’t look to Pedro’s IG for any thirst traps since most of his posts are pretty laid-back.

Pedro’s Instagram account is the only social media handle he claims. And while he knows he’s a hot topic on TikTok, he has denied owning a public account. When asked about the app at the 2023 Oscars, though, Pedro gave fans some hope that he has a secret TikTok, after all. "I have … no, I don’t," Pedro responds when Ashley Graham asks about TikTok.

“do you have a tiktok?” “i have…no i don’t”…why do I feel like pedro pascal actually has a tiktok? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ywtRV0jw9y — CJ (@christianfreo) March 12, 2023

After a sneaky laugh, Ashley tells Pedro to get on TikTok because “everyone loves you on there.” The compliment prompted Pedro to admit to having “a secret one” somewhere. Once Pedro confirmed he was on TikTok after all, fans reacted to the glorious news on Twitter.

“Pedro Pascal has a secret TikTok account,” one fan said under a clip of Pedro’s interview. “Omg, OK, it’s happening, everybody stay calm, stay calm, STAY F—ING CALM!! “My entire FYP on TikTok is Pedro Pascal at the Oscars,” another said following Pedro’s news. “Lol, this man is the most famous person in the world right now, sheesh.”

Source: Getty Images

Why is Pedro Pascal so popular on TikTok?

We’re not sure exactly when TikTok users became so obsessed with Pedro, but many posts about the Massive Talent star occurred for the first time around 2022. Since then, fans have found any and everything related to Pedro’s career, style, and personal life. In one video, users can see the actor dressed “like a non-binary lesbian.”

In another, fans have dug up some of his younger acting roles. One of the most jaw-dropping discoveries was that Pedro appeared in MTV’s short-lived series Undressed in the '90s. However, the most shocking reveal seems to be the Wonder Woman actor’s coffee order.

In February 2023, one TikTok subscriber, @alexafromspace, shared their experience after running into Pedro on the street. The user recorded him signing an action figure while he held a venti-sized cup of coffee. While Alexa was happy to see the Internet’s “zaddy” in person, many eagle-eyed fans focused more on the actor’s coffee order.

“Bro, what is that coffee order😭😭he’s gonna be s—ting himself all day,” one commenter said. “Someone zoom in on his coffee order,” another said.

After multiple requests for Pedro’s order, Alexa posted another TikTok explaining what the actor likes to drink at Starbucks. She shared the order: an “Iced Quad Espresso” in a venti cup with extra ice and six espresso shots.

“Daddy needs his coffee every morning to carry the entire world and a fandom over his shoulders,” the fan wrote after sharing Pedro’s order. Upon seeing his order, fans were understandably concerned about how much caffeine the actor consumes. However, others supported Pedro’s dedication to staying awake for as long as possible.