Are Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Really Getting a Divorce? Breaking Down the Rumors After Ashton's 'Hot Ones' interview resurfaced, the internet was flooded with rumors that he and Mila are getting divorced. By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 25 2024, 11:18 a.m. ET

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs may be the only one sitting in jail, mulling over the alleged string of events that landed him there, but plenty of others are feeling the aftermath of his allegations. Recently, an old clip of Ashton Kutcher being asked about his presence at Diddy’s infamous parties resurfaced, and he appears to dodge the questions. Shortly after that, he and his wife Mila Kunis were spotted handling parenting duties separately, something they typically do together.

Naturally, the internet is wondering if all is well in the Kutcher household, sparking rumors of a potential divorce. So, what’s the deal? Are Mila and Ashton really calling it quits?

Is there any truth to the Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis divorce rumors?

As of September 2024, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are still happily married. Neither has made any public announcement indicating they’ve split or are experiencing trouble in their relationship. The couple, who wed in June 2015, share two kids: Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher (born in October 2014) and Dimitri Portwood Kutcher (born in November 2016). So, why are rumors of their divorce circulating online?

The speculation seems to have started after photos surfaced of the two handling their parental responsibilities separately, according to the DailyMail. Mila was seen taking their daughter to class in Los Angeles, while Ashton took their son to flag football practice.

Apparently, the two were out at the same time, which likely just means they couldn’t be in two places at once, so they split their duties. However, the separate outings coincided with the resurfacing of Ashton’s 2019 appearance on Hot Ones with Sean Evans, adding fuel to the divorce rumors.

Ashton Kutcher dodged revealing details about Diddy’s parties during his 2019 'Hot Ones' appearance.

While appearing on Hot Ones with Sean Evans in 2019, Ashton’s taste buds weren’t the only thing being tested — his memories of Diddy’s infamous parties were, too. When Sean asked if he could share any party stories, The Butterfly Effect star replied, “Wow, OK, I’ve got a lot I can’t tell.” As he tried to jog his memory for a shareable one, it seemed something came to mind, but he jokingly added, “Can’t tell that one either.”

While we know Diddy's parties could get wild — thanks to resurfaced photos making the rounds online — there’s no evidence that Ashton or any of the other Hollywood stars invited to Diddy's extravagant events engaged in anything inappropriate.

Still, people can't help but question what Ashton was hinting at when he implied that his Diddy party stories were NSFW. "I’ve been side-eyeing Kutcher for a while now," one Reddit user commented after the clip of Ashton on Hot Ones gained traction online.