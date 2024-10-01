Home > Human Interest A New Lawsuit Alleges Sean "Diddy" Combs Impregnated a Woman After Sexually Assaulting Her "Powerful figures in the entertainment industry have long exploited aspiring artists and fans." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 1 2024, 1:47 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It hardly seems possible that Sean "Diddy" Combs could have more legal troubles, but that is the nature of this particular beast. The former CEO of Bad Boy Records was arrested in September 2024 and charged with federal sex trafficking and racketeering. Since he was taken into custody, stories of his alleged abuse have been pouring out from various sources.

Nearly two weeks after Combs was apprehended, a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault was filed against the music mogul. A woman identified as Jane Doe claims the rapper got her pregnant as a result of the alleged rape. Details of the lawsuit explained.

A woman known as Jane Doe claimed in a lawsuit that Diddy sexually assaulted her, which resulted in a pregnancy.

In court records obtained by Court TV, Doe details a pattern of abuse that dates back to 2020 when she met Combs overseas. She alleged the abuse lasted through July 2024. Doe claimed he repeatedly harassed and coerced her into going to his house. "At every visit, (Combs) would make her ‘perform a show’ for him and would ply her with alcohol and substances until she passed out — she would wake up with bruising and injuries but with no recollection of how she sustained her injuries," the claim states.

In July 2022, Doe says she was called to Diddy's Los Angeles home where the record producer forced her to take drugs that she believes included ketamine. She passed out and remembers nothing of the evening. Later, Doe took a pregnancy test that came out positive. When she told Diddy about the positive test, an associate of his demanded she get an abortion. The lawsuit asserts this constant harassment contributed to her miscarriage.

Jane Doe claims Diddy tracked her location and monitored all communication.

Two years after Doe allegedly miscarried Diddy's baby, she was once again commanded to appear at one of his residences. This time, she was allegedly forced to attend a party at his house in Miami. While there she was made to ingest two pills. She woke the following morning groggy and confused, unable to recall the previous night. The bedroom Doe was in was in a state of "disarray."

During this period, Doe claimed Diddy was tracking her movements and monitoring her calls. She alleges he further controlled Doe's life by telling her she wasn't allowed to work and provided an allowance. "Powerful figures in the entertainment industry have long exploited aspiring artists and fans," said her attorney Marie Napoli. "Recent high-profile lawsuits aim to hold these celebrities accountable, potentially transforming industry practices and providing justice for victims."