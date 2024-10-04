Home > Entertainment > Music > Jay-Z Did Denzel Washington Really Ignore Jay-Z at an LA Lakers Game? What Went Down What's really the deal with Denzel brushing Jay-Z off at the LA Lakers basketball game? By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 4 2024, 12:07 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In the world of entertainment and music, you can’t take things at face value. Remember when we all thought the chemistry between Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling in The Notebook was real? It turns out they didn’t get along, and Ryan reportedly felt there wasn't enough chemistry! Sure, they later dated, but that’s beside the point. Hollywood is Hollywood, and everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Article continues below advertisement

Some friendships are planned, romantic relationships can be mere PR stunts, and industry plants are everywhere. Speaking of relationships, what’s up with actor Denzel Washington seemingly shrugging off Jay-Z in a resurfaced clip of the two at a basketball game? One would assume they get along or, at the very least, would put on a friendly front in public. The clip is pretty shocking, to say the least, but we think we know what’s going on.

Why did Denzel Washington ignore Jay-Z at a basketball game?

Source: Facebook/HipHopDX Did Denzel just brush off Jay-Z?

Seeing a feud between two celebrities play out while secretly recorded on camera is pure bliss. After all, it’s rare for us to get a glimpse into their lives and see what they're really like in the real world.

Article continues below advertisement

That brings us to this clip of an encounter between Jay-Z and Denzel. On the forefront, it looks like Denzel is blatantly disregarding Jay-Z, even nudging him away as Jay-Z tries to get his attention. Seriously?

As the video plays on, Denzel can be seen continuing his conversation with a few men on the court, still ignoring Jay-Z, even as it’s apparent that Jay-Z is trying to say something to the American Gangster star. Yet, Denzel continues to brush him off, eagerly engaging with others. Jay-Z even seems to try to shrug off the nudge with a slight smile, but c'mon, who brushes off Jay-Z in public?

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what really happened between Jay-Z and Denzel at the basketball game.

Denzel wasn't exactly ignoring Jay-Z during the game between the Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2023. Instead, he appeared to be arguing with some people on the sidelines, and Jay-Z seemed to step in to help diffuse the situation.

Article continues below advertisement

At first, Denzel didn’t seem to care who was tugging at his arm, likely telling him to “walk away” or “let it go.” However, it seems he was able to collect himself and eventually walked away.

He and Jay-Z are later seen wrapping their arms around each other, signaling that there is no feud between them. Instead, it seems like one friend is helping another avoid what could turn into a disastrous situation or an incident worthy of making headlines.

Article continues below advertisement

@thestylesreport Denzel does a Jay-Z impression in this classic segment from The Queen Latifah Show. Two things resonate about this clip for me: 1. As noted in a YouTube comment, the Equalizer is interviewing the Equalizer 😂 2. It’s immensely wholesome as Denzel imitates Jay not mockingly, but with friendly affection and appreciation of his talent. I love these moments as it humanizes these larger than life talents and makes them relatable, which in turn makes their work even more enjoyable. #thestylesreport #stylesreport #denzel #denzelwashington #jayzimpression #changeclothes #queenlatifah #queenlatifahshow ♬ original sound - The Styles Report™