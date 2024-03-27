Home > Entertainment > Music Jay-Z Did Not Get Arrested in the Sean Combs Raids — but 50 Cent Wants You to Think He Was "Anybody seen Jay, LOL? Puff said the [ninja emoji] ain’t answering his phone. LOL," 50 Cent said. By Brandon Charles PUBLISHED Mar. 27 2024, 4:42 p.m. ET Source: Getty

50 Cent is the best troll in rap. Hell, he may be the best troll in music. You know what? He’s just the best troll on the internet. While anyone can say anything on the internet, 50 Cent backs it up by buying a bunch of Ja Rule tickets just to make the dude feel bad. But that was a few years ago.

The newest example of why 50 is better at social media than everybody else is an Instagram post related to the debacle that is Diddy’s personal life. Using Instagram the way it’s meant to be used, 50 trolled Jay-Z during one of Sean Combs’s darkest eras.

Did Jay-Z get arrested in the raid of Diddy's house?

Sean Combs is definitely in trouble. However, while Puff Daddy’s/Diddy’s/Sean Combs’s situation takes more dire turns, Jay-Z is not involved with the feds raids — at least that we know of. The reason for the confusion comes in the form of an Instagram post from 50 Cent implying that Jay-Z was somehow roped into the current legal situation. Maybe 50 knows something we don’t?

The caption reads, "Anybody seen Jay? ... Puff said the [ninja emoji] ain’t answering his phone. LOL." As we can see from the LOLs, it seems that 50 is joking.

Once again, Jay-Z is not connected to the Diddy investigations. The performers have appeared together multiple times over the decades, but so have 50 and Jay, as well as 50 and Diddy. This stirring of the pot is just what 50 does. And he’s very good at it.

Jay-Z does have an arrest record.

Jay-Z was sentenced to three years probation for the stabbing of record producer Lance ‘Un’ Rivera on Dec. 2, 1999 at the Kit Kat Klub in Times Square. He plead guilty to third-degree assault in order to avoid a criminal trial with the potential of a 15-year prison sentence.

However, in May of 2023, Rivera claimed Jay-Z wasn’t the guy that actually stabbed him. “I don’t know where people got Jay-Z stabbed me from because if anybody knows Jay-Z, Jay-Z’s a nice guy. He’s an artist, he’s a poet, he’s gifted and it’s never been his history. If Jay-Z had stabbed me, y’all wouldn’t have got The Black Album, because through my whole history, I’m an eye-for-an-eye type of guy.”

That’s it for Jay-Z’s arrest record. Though he did collaborate with R. Kelly for years including two high selling albums, 2002’s The Best of Both Worlds and 2004’s Unfinished Business both charted, at number 2 and 1, respectively, and large arena tours, Jay was able to avoid any of R. Kelly’s legal troubles, the kind of troubles Diddy is currently engulfed in.