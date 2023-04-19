Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images Is Rachel McAdams Married? All About Her Family 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' star Rachel McAdams is a fan fave. Is the 'Mean Girls' alum married? Does she have kids? By Katherine Stinson Apr. 19 2023, Published 7:02 p.m. ET

From iconic hit films like Mean Girls and The Notebook to superhero flicks like Doctor Strange and its sequel, actor Rachel McAdams has proven she can take on any role with ease.

And given that Rachel plays such a convincing married mom onscreen in Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, fans have naturally wondered: Is Rachel married with kids of her own? Here's everything to know.

Is Rachel McAdams married? Does she have kids?

Rachel isn't currently married, but she has been in a longterm relationship with her boyfriend, screenwriter Jamie Linden (Dear John, Money Monster), since 2016. The couple have two kids together, a son, born in 2016, and a daughter, who was born sometime in late 2020.

Rachel is typically very private about her personal life, but she opened up in April 2023 about how the birth of her daughter helped her prep for her Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret role. She told People, "As a mom, it's not too, too hard to find the messiness, the privilege of getting to watch a child grow up and be their parent...I think that's a really lucky place, a spot to be in, and I think Barb feels that."

As for her character Barb's mothering skills, Rachel said, "I don't think she's a smothering mother at all...but she's almost too hands-off in some ways, certainly when it comes to the religion. She's got her own shadows there, and I think it takes her a minute to realize Margaret can handle it."

Was Rachel McAdams ever married in the past?

Contrary to popular belief, Rachel was never married previously to Ryan Gosling, her co-star from The Notebook. The A-list stars did date for two years (from 2005 5o 2007) but at the time, they split reportedly due to the combination of busy work schedules and disagreements over whether or not they wanted kids together, per a report from The Irish Mirror.

However, Ryan had nothing but good things to say about Rachel, telling GQ (via The Irish Mirror) in 2007, "God bless The Notebook. It introduced me to one of the great loves of my life. But people do Rachel and me a disservice by assuming we were anything like the people in that movie. Rachel and my love story is a hell of a lot more romantic than that."

Rachel McAdams remains private about her personal life, and thoughtful about her career.