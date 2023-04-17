Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images Were Bill Hader and Ali Wong in a Relationship? Here's the Scoop Following Ali Wong's divorce, reports surfaced that she dated fellow comedian Bill Hader. Were the two in a relationship? Here's the scoop. By Anna Garrison Apr. 17 2023, Published 10:41 a.m. ET

When comedian Ali Wong announced she was getting divorced in April 2022, fans were shocked. The Don Wong star had always talked about her marriage in such a positive light, so her divorce was seemingly out of left field. Similarly, Bill Hader split with actress Anna Kendrick in 2022 after two years of dating.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans of gossip account DeuxMoi submitted blind items suggesting Ali and Bill briefly dated following their respective breakups. Here's what you need to know about whether the relationship rumors were true and how long the duo dated.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Hader and Ali Wong were reportedly in a relationship for several months in 2022.

A report from Page Six in December 2022 revealed that Bill and Ali were indeed in a relationship — albeit a brief one. At the time, multiple sources claimed the pair started dating two months prior, but that by the end of the year, their relationship had run its course.

"They’re no longer dating. They dated very briefly. They’re just super busy with things, but [the split] was certainly amicable. They’re certainly friends," an insider revealed. The pair were very private about their romance in light of Ali's divorce, claimed another source: "Only a small circle of A-list comedians know and everyone was thrilled about it. [Their friends] helped them protect the relationship in light of Ali’s divorce."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Ali and Bill's relationship is not the first time Bill Hader has dated fellow comedians. Before his relationship with Anna Kendrick, Bill also dated Rachel Bilson of The OC and Hart of Dixie fame. He was previously married to film director Maggie Carey, with whom he shares three daughters. Ali and her ex-husband Justin Hakota were married for eight years and share two daughters.