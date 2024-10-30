Home > Entertainment Diddy’s Daughters Dazzle in Orange at Senior Homecoming Amid Dad’s Lockup — See Photos "Wow living Barbie dolls." By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 30 2024, 11:04 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@the_combs_twins

Disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is sitting in jail while his twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, celebrate homecoming in their senior year of high school. It looks like he might miss out on a few other activities, considering his trial is set to begin on May 5, 2024, according to the BBC.

The 17-year-old twins gave fans a glimpse of their outfits on Instagram (@the_combs_twins), showcasing their matching ensembles: an orange, off-the-shoulder mini dress paired with strappy golden heels. Check out photos of their dates and outfits here!

Here’s who Diddy’s twin daughters took to homecoming in 2024.

Diddy’s twins shared their stunning 2024 homecoming looks on Instagram on Oct. 28, showcasing their orange mini dresses while each was accompanied by their own dates.

It’s not unusual for the twins to go matchy-matchy for homecoming, as they often wear the same outfits — #twinning! Their post, captioned "HOCO ‘24," gained significant attention, racking up over 100,000 likes in just two days. Simone King, the CEO and founder of Modern Day Mom, commented on the twins’ homecoming post, saying, "Wow, living Barbie dolls!"

Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, who was married for nearly 20 years and shares four children with him, also recognized the twins on their big day by commenting on their post with two red hearts. Entrepreneur Kheris Rogers chimed in, pointing out just how "gorgeous" Diddy’s twins looked.

Kimora Lee Simmons shared behind-the-scenes homecoming photos of Diddy’s twin girls.

While the girls shared photos of their polished homecoming looks, Kimora Lee Simmons posted behind-the-scenes snaps of them getting ready in their robes, alongside her daughter, who took the selfie. Kimora also featured herself in one of the photos, capturing the fun moments before the big night.