Woman Accuses Chris Brown of Sexual Assault on Diddy's Yacht (Again) in New Documentary "Coming forward with this now, I just hope I can shed light on what really happened." By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 26 2024, 11:52 a.m. ET

A new documentary is turning the spotlight on Chris Brown — and multiple women are coming forward with allegations of abuse against the controversial singer. In Chris Brown: A History of Violence, a woman going by Jane Doe is accusing the R&B star of rape after meeting Brown on Diddy's yacht in 2020.

"Even coming forward as a Jane Doe, some people still found out who I was," the anonymous woman says in the doc, per People. "Coming forward with this now, I just hope I can shed light on what really happened."

A woman is accusing Chris Brown of rape after being drugged on Diddy's yacht.

According to the victim, who was an aspiring dancer at the time, she took a trip to Miami in December 2020 and she was invited on Diddy's yacht by a friend. Onboard, she met Brown and was hopeful it was a "sign" that he would give her some advice about her dance career.

“We had talked, and he had handed me a drink. I'm not even sure... this is when my memory starts getting a little bit weird," she shares. "I don't remember if I saw him pour it, but I just drank it and he just hands me another drink. As I'm standing there, I did start to feel tired and my body was feeling a little heavy."

Doe then claims Brown took her to a bedroom on the yacht and he got on top of her and she was unable to move. "Next thing I knew he was inside me," Doe says in tears. "I was so disgusted." She went on to say Brown shared his phone number with her and she continued texting with him to get "more clarity."

It wasn't until after she started therapy that she came to terms with the sexual assault. "I know it for a fact. Instead of telling myself that it wasn’t. It was. It was rape," she adds. Brown's attorneys say Doe's claims are completely fabricated in the documentary.

Jane Doe previously tried to build a case against Brown in 2022, but it was dismissed.

Two years after the alleged assault, Doe attempted to take Brown to court, but her case was ultimately dismissed and her legal team dropped her after Miami Beach police uncovered the text conversations mentioned above. According to Rolling Stone, in the texts, Doe called Brown "babe" and asked to see him again the night after the incident.

“Missing u," she allegedly texted Brown several months later, per Radar Online. "U were honestly the best d--k I’ve had lol I just want it again." At the time, Brown responded to the allegations on his Instagram, writing, "No more dragging me through the mud. Me and my team are taking legal action on this situation. You don’t play with people’s lives like that."

Despite being dropped by her legal team in 2022, one of Doe’s lawyers, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, is representing her again. "I adore my client and I believe what happened to her is 100% true," the lawyer told People. I feel that I failed her as an attorney because I couldn’t make her comfortable enough with me in such a short period of time where she felt 100% comfortable being forthcoming with me."