Chris Brown Unveils His Third Child on Instagram Stories and Fans Have Questions

Even though social media has been buzzing about the status of Chris and Ammika’s relationship, CapitalXtra reports that the pair appear to be good friends with a great co-parenting relationship.

Additionally, rumors have circulated that Ammika was upset about the news of Chris welcoming a third child. RadarOnline reports that Ammika went on an alleged blocking spree in her Instagram comments and blocked any users that mentioned the child in December 2021, which was when the news of his third child was first rumored. As such, it’s possible that Chris and Ammika were on again at the time.