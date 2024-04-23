Home > Entertainment > Music Chris Brown and Quavo Are Taking Shots at Each Other Over Who Slept With Who "RIP Takeoff, he the only real one that got true respect / Crazy how when he died, everybody really wished it was you instead." By Brandon Charles Apr. 23 2024, Published 10:20 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Remember in middle school when someone would have a crush on someone else and those people were considered "together" for the remainder of middle school? Some people never leave school. It seems like Chris Brown and Quavo are still in school.

Former friends and now possible enemies, Chris and Quavo are attacking each other, in song only at this point. Unlike middle schoolers, these two are in their mid-30s and have a history of physical alterations with women.

Chris Brown and Quavo’s beef is over who dated who.

On April 11, 2024, Chris released the deluxe version of his album "11:11." New for the expanded record was the song “Freak” with guests Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, and Tee Grizzley. This is the song that reignited the rivalry.

In his second verse, Chris raps, “Okay, now f--king my old b---hes ain't gon' make us equal / Sippin' that 1942 'cause I don't do no Cuervo / Freak b---h, she like Casamigos, not the Migos /I don't f--k with bougie b---hes, man, that s--t is all hype.” The lines stem from 2017 when Quavo started dating model Karrueche Tran, who previously dated Chris. Quavo is a member of Migos and their biggest hit to date is “Bad and Bougie.”

Quavo responded quite quickly. On April 12, 2024, (yes, the next day), Quavo released an entire song aimed at Chris, “Tender.” While both verses and pre-choruses are about the R&B star, the chorus sums it up.

Quavo raps, “Solitaire stones, carats bugs (Solitaire stones) / You did the b---h wrong and now the b---h gone, she posted with a thug (Yeah, with a thug) / Call the b---h phone, she won't come home, don't beat her up (Don’t beat her up) / It must be the drugs (It must be the drugs), need to cross out your plug, yeah-yeah.” The chorus alludes to Chris’s 2009 assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna. A restraining order was taken out against Brown by Karrueche Tran, the woman alluded to in “Freak.”

The feud continues with Chris’s response to “Tender,” “Weakest Link,” released on April 20, 2024. It’s fair to say this song takes the feud to a new level.

One of the most jaw-dropping verses comes in the first minutes. “What’s all that boss s--t you talkin’? You ain’t no huncho, n-word / You the weakest link out of your clique, let’s keep it a hundo, n-word / You f--king my ex-ho, that’s cool, I don’t give no f--k, lil’ n-word / ‘Cause I f--king your ex when you were still with her, b---h, I’m up, lil’ n-word.”

There’s a new person in our feud. Chris alludes to Saweetie, a rapper Quavo dated that Chris claims to have also slept with. Later in the song, Chris alludes to his assault of Rihanna and ties it to Quavo’s 2020 elevator incident with Saweetie, which also shows physical assault. Later in the song Chris raps, "RIP Takeoff, he the only real one that got true respect / Crazy how when he died, everybody really wished it was you instead." Too far? Way too far.