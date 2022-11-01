The Migos: Here's the 4-1-1 on the Hip-Hop Supergroup's Family Ties

As fans wrap their minds around Takeoff’s death, fans are keeping members of the recently split Migos in their prayers. After all, Takeoff and Quavo had their differences with Offset, which led to the Migos breaking up. And unfortunately, this loss serves as another crushing blow.

Fans of the trio are aware that the Migos were much more than a group; they are actually blood-related family members. Here’s the rundown on the Migos’ family ties.