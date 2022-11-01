The Migos: Here's the 4-1-1 on the Hip-Hop Supergroup's Family Ties
It's with a heavy heart to share the news of rapper Takeoff's death during the early hours of Nov. 1, 2022. Naturally, details surrounding Takeoff’s (real name: Kirshnik Khari Ball) passing are slowly being released with fans sharing their condolences to the family.
As fans wrap their minds around Takeoff’s death, fans are keeping members of the recently split Migos in their prayers. After all, Takeoff and Quavo had their differences with Offset, which led to the Migos breaking up. And unfortunately, this loss serves as another crushing blow.
Fans of the trio are aware that the Migos were much more than a group; they are actually blood-related family members. Here’s the rundown on the Migos’ family ties.
The Migos were an uncle, nephew, and cousin trio.
As the Migos catapulted to success in the early 2010s and beyond, interest in the group dynamic instantly grew. Fans were shocked to learn that not only were Offset, Quavo, and the late Takeoff raised together, they are actually an uncle, nephew, and cousin trio.
According to Highsnobiety, Takeoff is Quavo’s nephew, and Quavo and Offset are cousins. The trio was raised in Lawrenceville, an Atlanta suburb, by Quavo’s older sister who is also Takeoff’s mother.
Since the trio were always close in age — Quavo is 31, Offset is 30, and Takeoff passed away at 28 — the men were once very close with each other, as seen through their musical chemistry and more.
“We’re family. We believe in loyalty,” Offset told Rolling Stone in June 2015.
“We did all our dirt together,” Quavo added. “All we had was each other.”
Takeoff was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1, 2022.
Per Click2Houston.com, Takeoff was shot and killed at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas, while attending a private party. The fatal incident occurred around 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2022, and was seemingly the result of a dice game gone wrong.
Although reports share that both Quavo and Takeoff were involved in a dice game when an altercation broke out, numerous sources — including unconfirmed text messages — are sharing that Takeoff was actually not involved in the game.
Unfortunately, Takeoff was pronounced dead on the scene after being shot at or near his head.
Even worse, various outlets online have shared videos of Quavo screaming Takeoff’s name while standing over his lifeless body. Out of respect for the family, we will not share the heartbreaking video and we ask others to please not share the video or images from the footage.
Click2Houston.com reports that according to police, two additional victims were transported to nearby hospitals in private vehicles; their current medical conditions are unknown at this time.
Additionally, police revealed that multiple shell casings on the third level outside the bowling and pool hall were found. Investigators are currently looking to retrieve nearby surveillance footage to determine the exact cause for the altercation.
At this time, we’d like to give our deepest condolences to Offset, Quavo, friends, family, and fans of the Migos.
This story is developing.