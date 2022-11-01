Rapper Takeoff Was Shot in Houston — What Happened?

According to multiple reports, both Takeoff and Quavo were involved in a dice game at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. An altercation ensued, during which Takeoiff was shot and killed. He was pronounced dead on the scene before he was taken to the hospital.

Two other unnamed individuals were also injured at the same location and they were taken to the hospital.