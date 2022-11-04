Who Are Drake's Parents –– Does He Have Songs Written About Them?

Drake has massive respect for his mother, on the other hand. He opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about her saying, “My mother is an incredible woman. She never necessarily implemented anything. She’s always just told me, ‘You know, whatever you want to do, whatever you end up being, I’ll always love you. I’ll always support you.’”

Interestingly enough, Drake has mentioned both of his parents in the lines of his lyrics –– on more than one occasion.