The Internet Is Buzzing Over Drake's New Man-Bun Hairstyle
At this point in his career, anything that Drake does shakes pop culture to its core. The Canadian-born rapper is quite literally one of the biggest stars on the planet, and no matter if it's a sly selfie with a fellow industry magnate or a feature-filled new album, fans are certainly going to pay close attention to whatever Drake shares.
That's exactly why his latest post, which revealed the award-winning star's new hairstyle, has spurred such a huge reaction from fans online. Naturally, as with most viral moments on the internet, the memes soon followed. Let's take a look at Drake's new 'do and see what people are commenting about it.
Drake is fully embracing the man bun with his new hairstyle.
On Aug. 25, 2022, Drake took to Instagram to share a carousel of images where he revealed his new hairstyle. In the post, Drake can be seen throughout the first three images in various stages of playing roulette at what appears to be a casino. The final slide of the post shows Drake with his hair submerged in a bath while an unidentified woman lathers it. He captioned the series of candid photos, "Give this guy a name."
A bunch of Drake's famous friends quickly took to the comments with their suggestion for a name to identify the rapper's new persona. "RAZOR AUBREY RAMONE aka SCOTT HALL," wrote Quavo enthusiastically under the post, while Riff Raff added in, "You about 3 months shy of a Million Dollar Mullet I see what you doin. RiCõ Rackeroni."
Experience shows us that the rapper has a penchant for developing personalities around his new looks. Ahead of the release of "Certified Lover Boy," Drake embodied the name of his album wholeheartedly (literally) by etching a heart into the front of his hair for months. Who knows? Maybe Drake will take Riff Raff's advice and relabel himself "RiCõ Rackeroni" for the time being.
Users online were quick to make memes about Drake's new hair.
Regardless of whether you're a supporter of Drake's new look or not, you can't help but laugh at the clever comments and memes people are making online about his new hair. Let's take a look at some of the best reactions available so far.
If there's one thing that all of these comments about Drake's new hair proves, it's that the internet truly does not have any chill.
Fans of the rapper will simply have to wait and see if he ends up cultivating another new personality around this haircut.